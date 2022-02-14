Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Chilly 20s overnight; First Alert for Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear skies will make for a very chilly night with overnight lows dipping into the 20s, calm winds will allow for areas of frost to develop. 

Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.  Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions expected. 

The FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding.  One to three inches of rainfall will be possible on Thursday.  Cold air will follow Thursday’s severe weather and flooding threat with Friday’s highs back in the 40s. 

Saturday looks like sun and cool 50s, upper 50s return by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim dead after Scottsboro bar shooting
Car accident on Alabama Hwy 53 in Huntsville
Person seriously injured after Huntsville car crash
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person...
Sheriff’s office search for woman last seen Friday
Police sirens
Man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville
Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate

Latest News

Super Bowl Sunday Forecast
Super Bowl Sunday: Temperatures decrease after a strong cold front pushes through
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Cold Today, Warm Up To Start Work Week, Storms Thursday
Snow flurries tonight, Wind chill in the teens Sunday AM
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast