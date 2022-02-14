Chilly 20s overnight; First Alert for Thursday

Mostly clear skies will make for a very chilly night with overnight lows dipping into the 20s, calm winds will allow for areas of frost to develop.

Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions expected.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding. One to three inches of rainfall will be possible on Thursday. Cold air will follow Thursday’s severe weather and flooding threat with Friday’s highs back in the 40s.

Saturday looks like sun and cool 50s, upper 50s return by Sunday.

