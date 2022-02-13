Super Bowl Sunday: Temperatures decrease after a strong cold front pushes through

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Bundle up because it is much colder Sunday morning!

A strong cold front pushed through the area Saturday night, so temperatures have decreased significantly. Most locations will wake up with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s and a strong north wind.

The clouds associated with this cold front will be pushing out of the area Sunday morning, which will lead to abundant sunshine across the region. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures will only make it into the low 40s for a high. Make sure you keep a warm jacket if you’re heading to an outdoor Super Bowl party.

Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Sunday night. There will be considerable frost as you wake up Monday morning.

Temperatures start to warm up on Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid 50s for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for Valentine’s Day evening, so make sure you dress warmly if you are going out to any special activities.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60s for a high on Tuesday and into the mid-to-upper 60s for a high on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm system will start to affect our area Wednesday Night into Thursday. A strong cold front will push into the area on Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms. There is some potential that a few of these thunderstorms could be strong.

The storm will bring heavy rain to the area, and most locations will see 1 to 2 inches of rain on Thursday. Our weather team will continue to monitor the trends associated with this storm system.

The cold front will bring seasonal temperatures back into the Tennessee Valley for the weekend.

