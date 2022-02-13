Deals
Sheriff’s office warn residents of new ‘Amazon scam’

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Jackson County need to be aware of a new fraudulent call some are getting, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, people are reporting callers who say they are from Amazon. Those callers say their Amazon accounts have been compromised or that they are trying to verify a recent purchase and ask you to verify your information to them.

Deputies are warning you not to give any personal or financial information to these callers. They say this is a scam call and the caller is trying to steal your information or credit card.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips says residents need to be vigilant when giving personal information over the phone.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

