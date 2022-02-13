Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Program hopes to use dogs’ sense of smell to save lives

Sniff 4 Life
By Kenneth Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area program hopes to use dogs’ powerful sense of smell to catch cancer early and save lives. Cindy Roberts, a dog trainer, teamed up with Laurie Malone, Ph.D., a researcher, to create the Sniff-4-Life program.

“They can detect one drop of blood in a volume of two Olympic size swimming pools,” said Roberts.

Dogs in the current phase of the program train three nights a week with their owners in Vestavia Hills. Different samples of pet saliva are put in containers. The dogs are trained to sniff out the one with cancer.

“To use her senses that she was born with to do something amazing that potentially help other dogs in the future,” said Ashley McLure. Her 8-year-old Weimaraner, Margaux, is taking part in the training.

During training Tuesday night, every dog was successful in identifying the cancer sample. The hope is dogs can help catch cancer in the beginning stages, leading to early treatment and increasing the chances of survival.

“Our goal is that we can be saving other dogs’ lives by the end of the year and by just a simple saliva swab sample that can be collected at home by a pet owner,” explained Malone.

It’s a job the dogs enjoy, and a great bonding experience for pet and owner.

“She very much enjoys doing this, yes,” said McLure. “It is a celebration of a partnership with you and your dog. You know, you certainly do have to have a bond to understand her thought processes and to identify when there is a change in behavior.”

“Everything we do is positive based. They receive their reward when they find a cancer sample,” explained Roberts.

Right now, the program is focused on identifying cancer in canines. Everyone involved are volunteers and do not get paid.

“I think most of us that have been in this program somehow or another cancer has touched our lives in one way or another,” continued Roberts. “This will eventually develop into something for humans as well.”

The dogs taking part were selected for the program and have been through sniff training courses in the past. Sniff-4-Life is a part of the Sprout and Penny Canine Foundation. They do need donations for things like supplies and paying for the space to train. You can donate by going to spk9.org or https://www.facebook.com/spk9foundation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident on Alabama Hwy 53 in Huntsville
Person seriously injured after Huntsville car crash
Police sirens
Man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person...
Sheriff’s office search for woman last seen Friday
Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate
Police lights graphic
Man killed after motorcycle wreck in Madison County

Latest News

The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing...
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man
COVID cases continue to drop in the Shoals
Super Bowl Sunday Forecast
Super Bowl Sunday: Temperatures decrease after a strong cold front pushes through
Super Bowl Sunday Forecast
Super Bowl Sunday Forecast