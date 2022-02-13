Deals
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man

The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing Saturday.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing Saturday.

According to police, Robert Robertson was last seen at his home at 10:20 p.m. Saturday night. Robertson was last seen in a black nylon long sleeve shirt and red and black plaid pajama pants.

If you think you’ve seen Robertson, you are asked to notify Tuscumbia Police.

