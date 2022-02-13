Police asking for the public’s help in locating man

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing Saturday.

According to police, Robert Robertson was last seen at his home at 10:20 p.m. Saturday night. Robertson was last seen in a black nylon long sleeve shirt and red and black plaid pajama pants.

If you think you’ve seen Robertson, you are asked to notify Tuscumbia Police.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.