Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted the ex-boyfriend of a Montgomery police officer in her slaying.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order, capital murder during a burglary and attempted murder.

Webster is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Montgomery Police Department Det. Tanisha Pughsley.

Police and fire medics responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. on July 6, 2020 at house on Overview Drive in the Park Lake neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Pughsley’s body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department said the shooting appeared to be domestic related. Pughsley, 27, wasn’t acting in her law enforcement capacity at the time of the shooting.

Court records show Pughsley had recently been granted a restraining order against Webster.

The restraining order indicates Webster and Pughsley were in a current or former dating relationship at the time it was filed in June. Pughsley alleged Webster would unexpectedly come to her house, and he once hit her on the head when she was holding her godchild, causing her to drop the child.

The protection order was granted June 19 and prevented Webster from contacting, harassing, stalking, or threatening Pughsley. He was also restrained from being at the house where Pughsley was killed. The only contact they were allowed to have was over the sale of the house, which they owned together.

Pughsley had been with the department since 2016.

Pughsley was originally from Chicago and came to Alabama for school. She got her degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University.

A trial date has not been set.

