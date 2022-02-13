Cold Today, Warm Up To Start Work Week, Storms Thursday

Happy Superbowl Sunday! Bundle up because it is MUCH colder out there this morning!

A strong cold front pushed through the area last night and temperatures have decreased significantly. Most locations will wake up this morning with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s with a strong north wind making it feels like the teens. The clouds associated with this cold front will be pushing out of the area this morning which will lead to abundant sunshine across the region today. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures will only make it into the low 40s for a high so keep a warm jacket with you as you are heading to that Superbowl party. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s tonight and there will be considerable frost as you wake up Monday morning.

Temperatures start to warm on Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid 50s for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for Valentine’s Day evening so make sure you dress warmly if you are going out to any special activities. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s for a high on Tuesday and into the mid-to-upper 60s for a high on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm system will start to affect our area Wednesday Night into Thursday. A strong cold front will push into the area during the day Thursday bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. There is some potential that a few of these thunderstorms could be strong and our weather team will continue to monitor the trends associated with this storm system. This storm will bring heavy rain to the area and most locations will see 1-2″ of rain on Thursday. The cold front will bring seasonal temperatures back into the Tennessee Valley for the weekend.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.