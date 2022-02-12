Sheriff’s office search for woman last seen Friday
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person who was last seen Friday.
Brianna Lancaster was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday on County Road 1114, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing what appeared to be a multi-colored light long sleeve shirt and multi-colored leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342.
