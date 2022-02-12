Deals
Person seriously injured after Huntsville car crash

Car accident on Alabama Hwy 53 in Huntsville
Car accident on Alabama Hwy 53 in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in serious condition Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 53 in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police Department officers on the scene, five people were in the car at the time of the crash when the driver lost control. WAFF 48 is told the other four people in the car were not injured.

This accident occurred on Highway 53 near the Raceway gas station. The DUI Tasks Force is on the scene of the crash.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

