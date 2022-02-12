Flurries possible tonight; Sunday AM wind chill in the teens

The strong cold front has moved through and winds are gusty from the NW this evening, temperatures are falling quickly.

There is a chance of seeing some snow flurries or even light snow showers late tonight as the cold air interacts with some very limited moisture in the atmosphere. If anything, we could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in a few communities. The cold air will really be felt on Sunday morning as the wind chill will be in the single digits to low teens to start the day! Please dress in layers Sunday morning and bring pets inside. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions expected.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms, keep checking back for the latest. Cold air will follow Thursday’s severe weather threat.

