Financial Friday: Valentine’s Day Ideas on a Budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Everything costs more these days, and Valentine’s Day is included. Valentine’s Day shoppers expect to spend $163 on their significant other. This is according to a recent study from Retail Me Not. This is nearly double from last year’s Valentine’s Day.

Despite the tough economic challenges amid the pandemic, spending on our sweethearts is up this Valentine’s Day. The pandemic may be encouraging people to splurge more than they did in past years. Even if you aren’t going on a tropical getaway, you can still make it special.

Patricia Lloyd at Redstone Federal Credit Union shared some gift ideas that don’t include flowers or chocolate.

A Photo Session: This gift can include your kids and your pets. It could be as easy as using your smartphone and printing the picture out for your partner to keep on their desk. If you have creative kids, you could have the kids make a special frame for the photo.

Think about their Passion: Are they a bookworm, foodie, or crafty? Then get them something that feeds their passion.

Be Practical: Do they visit a favorite coffee shop each morning? Then a gift card to that business would be ideal. You know they will use the gift and it can be inexpensive to purchase.

Make It: Use your talents to make a unique and inspirational gift for your sweetie.

Take Care of Them: Is there a project your loved one has been wanting to get done? But just hadn’t gotten around to it. Take care of it for them!

Find ways to enjoy time with your special someone, but it doesn’t have to be the usual. And it doesn’t have to be expensive!

