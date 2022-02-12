Community, local businesses show support to hometown hero Evan McPherson

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Fort Payne is painted in Orange and Black to honor one of its very own, Evan McPherson!

He kicked the Bengals into Super Bowl LVI who are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. The City of Fort Payne is buzzing with excitement for their hometown hero.

McPherson played soccer and football for Fort Payne High School, and now city leaders and local businesses are showing their support.

“It’s the thing to do to support him. All of the businesses downtown have taken part. We’ve put messages on our marquee at the DeKalb County theater, and it has caused a sense of excitement here in Fort Payne,” said Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine.

On Friday, McPherson made a special guest appearance virtually at Fort Payne City Schools. During the virtual visit, he spoke with students about his role in the super bowl.

Which Mayor Baine said is a testament of McPherson’s character to pour into the youth and give back.

“Knowing Evan and knowing his family, his faith plays a lot in his character. He is a genuine person and is a role model for kids coming up in school now, and everywhere you look, the schools are doing Evan posters,” said Mayor Baine.

Most importantly, Mayor Baine said because of McPherson he has brought the community closer.

“Win or lose come Sunday, he’s still a hometown hero, and we will honor him and honor his legacy,” said mayor Baine.

