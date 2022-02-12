Cold front moving in Saturday; gusty winds likely

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday Morning! Make sure you grab a jacket on your way out this morning because much colder air is moving into the area.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday which will shift the wind to the NW and bring much colder temperatures into the Tennessee Valley. The high temperature will be reached before noon today with most locations only reaching the upper 40s. Then, the cold front will move through the area and drop temperatures into the upper 30s by sunset.

Another story today will be the wind. A northwest wind of 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH will be common today, so make sure you dress warmly.

Tonight, the colder air will continue to filter into the region and low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s as you wake up on Sunday. The sun will shine on Sunday, but high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures once again will fall into the mid 20s for lows Sunday night, but a warming trend starts on Monday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. The warming trend will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Then, all eyes turn to the next storm system which will affect the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. A cold front will move into the area on Thursday afternoon bringing showers and thunderstorms. The WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on the potential for strong thunderstorms this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.