Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Cold front to drop temps for the weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breezy southwest winds will gradually diminish after sunset tonight with more cloud cover moving in ahead of a fast moving cold front.

The front will sweep through just after midnight and will bring a slight chance of some light rain showers over parts of the Tennessee Valley. Temps on Saturday morning will start in the 40s and won’t move much through the day. Strong NW wind gusting over 25 mph will stay with us through the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs staying in the middle to upper 40s. There is a chance of seeing some light flurries or even snow showers late Friday night as the cold air interacts with some very limited moisture in the atmosphere. If anything, we could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in a few communities.

The cold air will really be felt on Sunday morning as the wind chill will be in the teens to start the day. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are watching next Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms, keep checking back for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests
Police sirens
Man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF Weather Forecast at 5
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4