Auburn students, fans react to Harsin remaining head coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Head coach Bryan Harsin will have another chance at leading the Auburn Tigers.

“I think he didn’t get a chance to prove how good he could possibly be this year,” student Drew Moore said.

Auburn University just completed its review of Harsin’s status, and they say he stays.

The announcement comes after a week of speculation, and now students and fans alike have some relief on what the future of this program will look like.

“It was kind of up in the air for the last week, and this feels good to know what’s going to happen,” Moore added.

“I’m kind of glad he’s staying as a coach just because I know he’s trying his best to get a new program in here,” student Thomas Whittinghill said.

It has been a tough week for the coach. In a statement, Harsin wrote, “The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification.”

“Obviously it’s not good that a member of the Auburn family has had his character attacked,” student Benjamin Steber said.

“As long as the players are going to work hard for him, we’re going to be here to support him,” student Juliane Lazano said.

With a 6-7 record, some believe the coach just needs more time to get settled in.

“Obviously he proved himself at Boise, and I think he certainly ought to be given more than one year here,” fan Scott Strickler said.

It is another year Tiger fans will be closely watching.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.