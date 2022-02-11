Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Two-car accident on Sparkman leaves several injured

(WAFB)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car accident occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Mountain Park Circle leaving many people injured.

Per HEMSI’s Don Webster, one child and one adult were transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries. Additionally, four other people were taken to Trauma Services at Huntsville Hospital Main with non-life threatening injuries.

A seventh person was stabilized and taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

The roadway is still closed at this time and an alert will be sent out once it is clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Left to right: Christopher Sales, Natasha Sales
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of trafficking drugs

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Lauderdale County murder trial
Guilty: Lauderdale county man convicted in 2018 shooting death trial
This podcast is hosted by students at Athens High School.
Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission receives $2,000 grant
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 10, 2022