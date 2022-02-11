Two-car accident on Sparkman leaves several injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car accident occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Mountain Park Circle leaving many people injured.

Per HEMSI’s Don Webster, one child and one adult were transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries. Additionally, four other people were taken to Trauma Services at Huntsville Hospital Main with non-life threatening injuries.

A seventh person was stabilized and taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

The roadway is still closed at this time and an alert will be sent out once it is clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

