Troy student suspended pending sexual assault investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University officials say a student has been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting another student.

In a statement to News 4 Friday, Troy’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Students Services and Administration Sohail Agboatwala says, a formal Title IX grievance was filed with the university on Feb. 9, 2022 by the victim of an alleged sexual assault involving another student.

The incident allegedly took place off-campus in September 2021. The accused student has been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing.

Agboatwala says, “Troy University takes seriously all reports of sexual assault or violence involving our students and we fully investigate those incidents when a grievance is filed.”

