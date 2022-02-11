Deals
Traffic stop ends in gun, drug charges for Athens man

Darrell Taylor
Darrell Taylor(LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 47-year-old Athens man was arrested this week on a number of charges following a Limestone County traffic stop.

On February 7, a LCSO deputy pulled over a vehicle on the suspicion that the vehicle was equipped with illegal blue lights. According to the deputy’s report, the vehicle’s driver, Darrell Taylor, was found to have a suspended license.

The deputy found just over one ounce of marijuana and a pistol upon searching the vehicle and the detained driver. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the drugs were found in several small bags alongside a digital scale.

“The recovered gun in this case, was stolen in November of 2021,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

“I’m proud of Deputy Roberson for his proactive patrol and attention to detail. Because of this traffic stop, he was able to get a stolen gun out of our community. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively enforce drug laws in our county which are, as in this case, tied directly to theft and burglary cases.”

Darrell Dewight Taylor, age 47 of Athens, was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a pistol by a violent felon
  • Second-degree receiving stolen property
  • First-degree possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.

