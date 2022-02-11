Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Owner lived in house for 50 years before it burned down

He said that he inherited this home six months ago when his father died and found out that his homeowner insurance expired just last month.
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One home was destroyed and another was damaged in a Florence fire on Wednesday.

“I lost everything and I don’t have nothing now,”

50 years of living in this home, gone. The owner, who didn’t want his identity disclosed, said the home belonged to his grandfather, his father, then him. A house full of history burned to the bones.

“Nothing is really salvageable.”

Florence fire responded to the fire a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening to see the home engulfed in flames. The owner said that it happened so quickly.

“I mean it was a matter of 30 minutes and it was all gone.”

He said that he inherited this home six months ago when his father died and found out that his homeowner insurance expired just last month. Leaving him with more questions than answers and having to build all over again.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student facing possible terrorist charge after threat at middle school
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Crews responding to major crash on I-565 near US 72
A person was ejected from a vehicle after a wreck Wednesday in Madison County.
Person ejected after wreck in Madison County
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests

Latest News

Left to right: Christopher Sales, Natasha Sales
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of trafficking drugs
Florence man loses home in fire
Florence man loses home in fire
Chase Epps
Scottsboro community mourns loss of beloved Camp Maranatha director
Choosing the right senior care
Choosing the right senior care