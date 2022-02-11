Owner lived in house for 50 years before it burned down

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One home was destroyed and another was damaged in a Florence fire on Wednesday.

“I lost everything and I don’t have nothing now,”

50 years of living in this home, gone. The owner, who didn’t want his identity disclosed, said the home belonged to his grandfather, his father, then him. A house full of history burned to the bones.

“Nothing is really salvageable.”

Florence fire responded to the fire a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening to see the home engulfed in flames. The owner said that it happened so quickly.

“I mean it was a matter of 30 minutes and it was all gone.”

He said that he inherited this home six months ago when his father died and found out that his homeowner insurance expired just last month. Leaving him with more questions than answers and having to build all over again.

