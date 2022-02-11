Our warmest day of February expected today ahead of a blast of cold air for the weekend

Happy Fri-yay! We are waking up to more of the sun this morning and the warmth will be back this afternoon.

Wind overnight turned to the south and has keep most of the area in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are staying clear again this morning and that will be the case for much of your Friday. Overall, today should be a fantastic day with high temperatures closer to what we would see in late March much less mid-February! If we make it past 65-degrees in Huntsville then it will be our warmest day of the year aside from New Year’s Day’s upper 70s. Winds will be our one blemish today, with gusts from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph. This is part of why we will be much warmer this afternoon.

Make sure that you are able to enjoy some of that sunshine and warmth today, because there will be changes as we move into the weekend. A blast of cold air on the way with a cold front during the early half of the day Saturday. This will roll in from the north ushering in much cooler air for the afternoon. As that happens, we could see a few areas of snow showers or flurries roll in. As has been the case most of the week, there does not look to be enough moisture through the atmosphere to promote significant snowfall accumulation. We may see some spots of higher elevation or elevated surfaces with a dusting to a half inch in northeast Alabama. This may linger overnight into Sunday for some, with a few clouds Sunday and afternoon temperatures into the low 40s.

Next week starts off cool with an increase in warmth day by day. By the middle to end of the week we will be back into the 60s, but we also will have a chance at storms. Keep an eye on Thursday and Friday of next week for our next significant rainfall.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.