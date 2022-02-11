Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student facing possible terrorist charge after threat at middle school
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Crews responding to major crash on I-565 near US 72
A person was ejected from a vehicle after a wreck Wednesday in Madison County.
Person ejected after wreck in Madison County
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
Payton Manning gives the AP Most Valuable Players of the Year Award to Aaron Rodgers, right, of...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earns 4th MVP award, 2nd in a row
Lauderdale County murder trial
Murder trial continues in Lauderdale County
Midland Weather Radio
2022 severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday