Meet Ally Burnett, the viral TikToker known as Sugar Pusher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pink frosting, glitter you can eat, sprinkles that look like a work of art... welcome to Ally Burnett’s kitchen.

Known as Sugar Pusher on social media, Huntsville native Ally Burnett has gone viral on sites apps like TikTok Instagram. There, she takes her baking skills to the next level and creates pink and gold chocolate bars, cakes that look like home decor pieces, chocolate bombs that look like pearls, the list goes on.

Payton Walker even learned how to decorate some special cookies, Sugar Pusher style

Before she was known as the TikTok sensation she is today, she was living and working as a musician and even had some of her songs on shows like MTV’s “The Hills”. After a while, she decided music was no longer for her and followed one of her other passions: baking.

With nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok, everyone is obsessed with going behind the scenes of these extravagant sweets.

You can follow the fun by following Sugar Pusher on TikTok and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.