Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Meet Ally Burnett, the viral TikToker known as Sugar Pusher

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pink frosting, glitter you can eat, sprinkles that look like a work of art... welcome to Ally Burnett’s kitchen.

Known as Sugar Pusher on social media, Huntsville native Ally Burnett has gone viral on sites apps like TikTok Instagram. There, she takes her baking skills to the next level and creates pink and gold chocolate bars, cakes that look like home decor pieces, chocolate bombs that look like pearls, the list goes on.

Payton Walker even learned how to decorate some special cookies, Sugar Pusher style

Before she was known as the TikTok sensation she is today, she was living and working as a musician and even had some of her songs on shows like MTV’s “The Hills”. After a while, she decided music was no longer for her and followed one of her other passions: baking.

With nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok, everyone is obsessed with going behind the scenes of these extravagant sweets.

You can follow the fun by following Sugar Pusher on TikTok and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter
Left to right: Christopher Sales, Natasha Sales
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of trafficking drugs

Latest News

Learning to make cookies with TikToker Sugar Pusher
Learning to make cookies with TikToker Sugar Pusher
We are on your side with a few safety tips before you fry a turkey this thanksgiving.
Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving
Getting to know the WAFF First Alert Weather Team
What does the WAFF First Alert Weather Team like for breakfast?
Piper Leaf & Tea Co open a new location in Lacey Springs
Huntsville's Piper And Leaf Tea Co expanding to Lacey Springs
Rookiez Wingz
Black Restaurant Week means much needed exposure for new businesses