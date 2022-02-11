Man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, crews responded to Ryland Pike and Cooper Driver around 4:24 p.m. The man on the motorcycle, who authorities say was in his mid 50′s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no additional injuries reported from this crash. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.