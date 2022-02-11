Deals
Man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville

Police sirens(WSMV)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle vs. truck crash in Huntsville Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, crews responded to Ryland Pike and Cooper Driver around 4:24 p.m. The man on the motorcycle, who authorities say was in his mid 50′s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no additional injuries reported from this crash. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

