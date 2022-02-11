Macedonia standoff ends in arrest of Jackson County man

MACEDONIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottsboro Police Department arrested a man in Macedonia after a three-hour standoff.

Leonard Ray Johnson had written threats to law enforcement officers/deputies and other public employees over the past few days. On Thursday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with making terroristic threats.

When investigators arrived at a location near County Road 618, Johnson retreated into the woods and hid. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit arrived with an ALEA helicopter to assist with aerial surveillance.

Johnson was eventually arrested after investigators entered the woods. Johnson had two handguns when he was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and and an outstanding warrant for harassment.

When Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Jail, he broke a handicap rail and attempted to break bricks out of the cell to escape. Before he could escape, deputies confronted Johnson and restrained him.

Johnson was additionally charged for promoting prison contraband, menacing, escape and criminal mischief.

Johnson is in the Jackson County Jail on a $52,000 bond.

