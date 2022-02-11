Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Macedonia standoff ends in arrest of Jackson County man

Leonard Ray Johnson
Leonard Ray Johnson(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottsboro Police Department arrested a man in Macedonia after a three-hour standoff.

Leonard Ray Johnson had written threats to law enforcement officers/deputies and other public employees over the past few days. On Thursday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with making terroristic threats.

When investigators arrived at a location near County Road 618, Johnson retreated into the woods and hid. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit arrived with an ALEA helicopter to assist with aerial surveillance.

Johnson was eventually arrested after investigators entered the woods. Johnson had two handguns when he was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and and an outstanding warrant for harassment.

When Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Jail, he broke a handicap rail and attempted to break bricks out of the cell to escape. Before he could escape, deputies confronted Johnson and restrained him.

Johnson was additionally charged for promoting prison contraband, menacing, escape and criminal mischief.

Johnson is in the Jackson County Jail on a $52,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter
Left to right: Christopher Sales, Natasha Sales
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of trafficking drugs

Latest News

Meet the Candidates - Jake Schafer
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Lauderdale County murder trial
Guilty: Lauderdale county man convicted in 2018 shooting death trial
Two-car accident on Sparkman leaves several injured