Illegal dumping concerns in Colbert County

County employees remove nearly 200 tires from illegal dump site
WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials in Colbert County are working to find out who dumped almost 200 tires down an embankment on Margerum Road last month.

The tires were dumped less than a mile off U.S. Highway 72 near the Mississippi state line. Colbert officials still have no leads on who may have caused this mess.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the county has had other instances where garbage or trash has been dumped near a county or state line. But, this is one of the bigger cases.

On Thursday, a crew of county employees removed almost all of the tires, which were taken to the Cherokee Industrial Landfill. The process took five hours and the road had to be closed while the job was underway.

The county must pay a tipping fee at the landfill based on the weight of the tires. Now, leaders are working with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to be reimbursed for the costs.

