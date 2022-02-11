Deals
Guilty: Lauderdale county man convicted in 2018 shooting death trial

The shooting happened after a dispute over loud music
Lauderdale County murder trial
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Lauderdale County jury found Charles Jordan guilty to end the trial surrounding a 2018 murder.

Jordan was convicted of the 2018 shooting of Michael Moore Watson. The shooting happened after a dispute over loud music. This jury trial came after the judge didn’t grant him the stand your ground plea last year when his attorney argued Jordan shot Watson because he feared for his and his family’s life.

Jordan was clearly emotional on the stand on Thursday. He said “I never wanted that man dead. I never wanted no one dead. I wanted peace. I wanted everyone to live.”

His attorney asked him “Why didn’t you just call 911?”

Jordan responded that there wasn’t enough time because he thought Watson was going to kill his brother.

During cross-examination, Assistant DA, Angie King Hamilton, had Jordan reenact the moment of the shooting by having him point an unloaded gun at her so the jury could get a better understanding of what he says happened.

Hamilton said Jordan was to blame for having the discussion about loud music outside their homes and he should have walked away from the argument sooner.

She also said that Jordan has given his statement at least six times and each time his story has changed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

