Emergency crews respond to fatal car vs. motorcycle accident in Triana

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal car vs. motorcycle accident on Wall Triana Highway near Erskin Parcus Drive in Madison County.

According to Madison County deputies on the scene, the person operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Don Webster with HEMSI says the crews responded to this accident around 3:50 p.m.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

