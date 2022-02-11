Decatur Fire and Rescue increasing crews responding to cardiac arrest calls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue is implementing a new protocol to send two crews when responding to cardiac arrest calls.

In 2021, the department responded to 235 cardiac arrest calls.

Usually, just one crew of about three firefighters responds, now it’ll be six to eight firefighters. They say sending more men will help better serve the people of Decatur and it helps them.

They also have a new machine, it’s called the Lucas. It can perform chest compressions and allows medics to monitor the patient closely.

“If there are two paramedics from each station that allows one person to work on the advanced airway management. It allows one person to take iv therapy and drug therapy. At the same time, this also lets us be more ergonomic on the staff. Which is going to reduce the chance of injuries and give somebody a better chance of accountability and watching things on the scene,” said Fire Marshal Jason Jones.

The department says they got this idea from brainstorming with other agencies.

Chief Jason Jones says if you believe your loved one is experiencing cardiac arrest, call as soon as possible.

When you call dispatch they will walk you through CPR until crews arrive and that can save your loved ones life.

