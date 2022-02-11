Cold front to drop temps for the weekend

Breezy southwest winds will gradually diminish after sunset tonight with more cloud cover moving in ahead of a fast moving cold front.

The front will sweep through just after midnight and will bring a slight chance of some light rain showers over parts of the Tennessee Valley. Temps on Saturday morning will start in the 40s and won’t move much through the day. Strong NW wind gusting over 25 mph will stay with us through the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs staying in the middle to upper 40s. There is a chance of seeing some light flurries or even snow showers late Friday night as the cold air interacts with some very limited moisture in the atmosphere. If anything, we could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in a few communities.

The cold air will really be felt on Sunday morning as the wind chill will be in the teens to start the day. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are watching next Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms, keep checking back for the latest.

