Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission receives $2,000 grant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Dekko Foundation announced that the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission will receive a $2,000 grant to support “Student Voices”.

“Student Voices” is a project that is designed to enhance knowledge of community needs, volunteering and community service. $700 of the grant will be used to fund marketing and other expenses for the “All In With Athens” podcast — this podcast is hosted by students from Athens High School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy to talk about what is happening in the city like economic development and community involvement.

“The podcast started this school year when we challenged the students to name it, create the topics and conduct the discussion,” mentor Holly Hollman said in a statement. “They have discussed issues ranging from community service to economic development to student leadership.”

The other $1,300 will be used for the students to administer small grants to non-profits that have a project that will benefit Athens. Youth Commissioners will accept proposals from non-profits for Athens-based projects and will debate and discuss which projects to fund.

Students from Athens High School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy involved in the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commissioners learn about local government’s role and their role to be engaged and informed citizens.

Athens Mayor, Ronnie Marks, expressed the importance of investing in projects for students to get involved.

“If we will get out of students’ way, they’ll amaze us with what they can accomplish,” Marks said in a statement. “We give them support and opportunities to speak their minds, and then we stand back and see what they can do.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.