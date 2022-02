Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate

(Stacker) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021,40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 9 reached 909,599 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 77.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 42.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 8, 2021.

#50. Pike County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (119 total deaths)

→ 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,755 (7,204 total cases)

→ 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (147 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

#49. Mobile County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (1,487 total deaths)

→ 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (28 new deaths, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,450 (109,295 total cases)

→ 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (2,052 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#48. Montgomery County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (825 total deaths)

→ 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,210 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (13 new deaths, +225% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,526 (53,283 total cases)

→ 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (887 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

#47. Blount County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (211 total deaths)

→ 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,843 (14,366 total cases)

→ 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (310 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#46. Lauderdale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (341 total deaths)

→ 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,187 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (5 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,984 (23,167 total cases)

→ 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 700 (649 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#45. Morgan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (455 total deaths)

→ 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,095 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (7 new deaths, -30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,032 (34,745 total cases)

→ 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (985 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#44. Wilcox County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (40 total deaths)

→ 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,646 (2,764 total cases)

→ 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (82 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#43. Elmore County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (314 total deaths)

→ 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,695 (22,491 total cases)

→ 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (439 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

#42. Henry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (67 total deaths)

→ 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #1,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,109 (4,320 total cases)

→ 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 581 (100 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#41. Franklin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (123 total deaths)

→ 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #997 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.1 (6 new deaths, +500% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,448 (9,549 total cases)

→ 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,291 (405 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#40. Macon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (71 total deaths)

→ 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #989 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,838 (3,765 total cases)

→ 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (98 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#39. Clarke County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (93 total deaths)

→ 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #978 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.9 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,210 (6,900 total cases)

→ 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (144 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

#38. Cullman County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (330 total deaths)

→ 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #977 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (6 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,278 (23,688 total cases)

→ 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 806 (675 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#37. Colbert County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (222 total deaths)

→ 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #935 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,387 (15,681 total cases)

→ 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (448 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#36. Coffee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (212 total deaths)

→ 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.2 (9 new deaths, +350% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,913 (13,040 total cases)

→ 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (233 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#35. Talladega County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (330 total deaths)

→ 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.8 (11 new deaths, +267% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,660 (21,322 total cases)

→ 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 601 (481 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

#34. Chilton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (184 total deaths)

→ 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #843 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,999 (10,218 total cases)

→ 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (241 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

#33. DeKalb County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (296 total deaths)

→ 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,235 (18,046 total cases)

→ 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (427 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#32. Jackson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (214 total deaths)

→ 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #836 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,096 (14,505 total cases)

→ 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,001 (517 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#31. Escambia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (153 total deaths)

→ 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #815 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,664 (9,768 total cases)

→ 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (172 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#30. Dale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (207 total deaths)

→ 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #800 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,577 (12,085 total cases)

→ 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (257 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#29. St. Clair County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (381 total deaths)

→ 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,215 (24,361 total cases)

→ 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (451 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#28. Bibb County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (96 total deaths)

→ 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #749 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,793 (6,224 total cases)

→ 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (117 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#27. Houston County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (457 total deaths)

→ 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #727 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (9 new deaths, +125% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,875 (24,221 total cases)

→ 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 507 (537 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#26. Cleburne County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (65 total deaths)

→ 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,085 (3,442 total cases)

→ 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (60 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

#25. Lawrence County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (144 total deaths)

→ 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #692 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,127 (7,285 total cases)

→ 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (197 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#24. Lamar County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (61 total deaths)

→ 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,172 (3,475 total cases)

→ 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (63 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#23. Chambers County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (149 total deaths)

→ 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #622 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,968 (8,303 total cases)

→ 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (122 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#22. Perry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (41 total deaths)

→ 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #561 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,223 (1,983 total cases)

→ 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (30 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

#21. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (138 total deaths)

→ 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #520 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,113 (7,758 total cases)

→ 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 693 (206 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#20. Pickens County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (95 total deaths)

→ 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,717 (4,926 total cases)

→ 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 346 (69 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#19. Bullock County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (49 total deaths)

→ 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,354 (2,258 total cases)

→ 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (24 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

#18. Winston County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (115 total deaths)

→ 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #428 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,585 (7,227 total cases)

→ 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,303 (308 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#17. Coosa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (53 total deaths)

→ 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,578 (2,834 total cases)

→ 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (73 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#16. Calhoun County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (565 total deaths)

→ 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #397 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (11 new deaths, +10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,045 (30,725 total cases)

→ 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (679 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#15. Marengo County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (97 total deaths)

→ 44.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #329 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,455 (4,613 total cases)

→ 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (81 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#14. Conecuh County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (63 total deaths)

→ 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #302 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,187 (2,798 total cases)

→ 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (41 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

#13. Tallapoosa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (213 total deaths)

→ 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #271 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,396 (11,059 total cases)

→ 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (224 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#12. Fayette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (87 total deaths)

→ 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #258 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,463 (4,477 total cases)

→ 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 595 (97 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#11. Etowah County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (553 total deaths)

→ 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #241 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (9 new deaths, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,063 (27,677 total cases)

→ 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (554 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#10. Clay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (72 total deaths)

→ 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,966 (3,966 total cases)

→ 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (64 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

#9. Geneva County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (144 total deaths)

→ 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,786 (5,986 total cases)

→ 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (144 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#8. Butler County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (110 total deaths)

→ 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,273 (4,915 total cases)

→ 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 674 (131 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#7. Covington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 570 (211 total deaths)

→ 60.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #184 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.2 (6 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,416 (9,046 total cases)

→ 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (136 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#6. Greene County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (47 total deaths)

→ 63.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #169 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,810 (1,769 total cases)

→ 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (38 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#5. Dallas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (226 total deaths)

→ 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.1 (6 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,430 (7,971 total cases)

→ 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (158 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

#4. Crenshaw County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (84 total deaths)

→ 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,772 (3,687 total cases)

→ 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 486 (67 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

#3. Walker County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (399 total deaths)

→ 76.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #116 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,125 (17,865 total cases)

→ 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (470 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

#2. Hale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 648 (95 total deaths)

→ 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #94 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,476 (4,465 total cases)

→ 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (82 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#1. Lowndes County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 709 (69 total deaths)

→ 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

→ #50 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,270 (2,555 total cases)

→ 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (39 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

