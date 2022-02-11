Deals
Alabama author talks love, loss and finding the path forward in new book

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, different holidays can bring up different memories throughout your life, good and bad.

Everyone’s timeline for healing after trauma is different. Alabama author Jason Fisher is figuring that healing process out himself. The heartache following his young wife’s sudden death led Fisher on a tumultuous journey as a widower and a single father to a 2-year-old daughter with special needs. Learning from some of life’s toughest lessons, he’s now put his life to paper in his new memoir, “To Where You Are”.

The moving tribute details Fisher’s story about understanding unconditional life, dealing with grief after losing his wife so unexpectedly, becoming a single parent and forging a new path forward.

“To Where You Are” is available beginning Monday, February 14. You can find it on Amazon or visit ToWhereYouAre.org.

