Arrest warrant issued for man accused of trafficking drugs

Left to right: Christopher Sales, Natasha Sales
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have issued a warrant for a man accused of trafficking illegal drugs.

According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators with the vice/narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment at Executive House Apartments located on 2807 Sandlin Road after receiving complaints of drug sales.

Natasha Sales, 49, of Decatur, was inside the home at the time of the search. Investigators found cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale. Officers say she was taken into custody and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and first-degree possession of marijuana. Sales was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $7,500 bond.

Christopher Sales, who was not in the home at the time of the warrant execution, was an additional suspect connected to the case, according to DPD. Warrants were obtained for his arrest on charges of illegal drugs and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding Christopher Sales’ whereabouts is asked to contact DPD at 256-341-4636.

