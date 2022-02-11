2022 severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s 11th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is fast approaching.
The sales tax holiday is set to begin on Friday, Feb. 25 and ends on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2021. According to the Alabama Retail Association, shoppers will be able to stock up tax-free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.
Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.
The following tax-exempt items priced at $60 or less are:
- AAA-cell batteries AA-cell batteries C-cell batteries D-cell batteries 6-volt batteries 9-volt batteries
- Cellular phone battery
- Cellular phone charger
- Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
- Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
- Tarpaulin
- Plastic sheeting
- Plastic drop cloths
- Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
- Duct tape
- Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
- Non-electric can opener
- Artificial ice
- Blue ice
- Ice packs
- Reusable ice
- Self-contained first aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Smoke detector
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container
