Winter Skincare 101: Dr. Dendy’s best tips

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Winter is still here and giving our skin and hair too many problems to count.

Instead of aimlessly wandering down the aisles trying to figure out what product your skin needs, save these tips and products from Dr. Dendy Engelman, a licensed Dermatologist who always saves our skin.

SCALP: Did you know that winter can exacerbate dandruff conditions? During winter, the air is dry and devoid of moisture. This causes dryness of the skin as well as the scalp. The scalp, when dry, becomes flaky, which makes it easier for dandruff to thrive

Dr. Dendy’s Product pick : First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $30 at department stores, Ulta and Sephora -- FDA-approved to fight dandruff with 1% Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT), soothes scalp irritation and leaves hair smooth.

FACE: You’ve likely heard dermatologists and other beauty experts sing the praises of retinol due to its ability to brighten the complexion, smooth fine lines and wrinkles and help regulate oily skin and minimize breakouts. However, many people find retinol to be irritating, especially in the wintertime, but bakuchiol is a fantastic alternative that is more universally well-tolerated with similar benefits.

Dr. Dendy’s Product pick : NOW Solutions Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum, $19.99 at drugstores and grocery stores

WINTER ACNE: Acne doesn’t take a break just because the temperatures are lower, and plenty of us are dealing with masks, so this is actually a very common time of year to experience breakouts. For an at-home remedy, use witch hazel to help rebalance the skin.

Dr. Dendy’s Product pick : Humphreys Soothe & Clarify: Witch Hazel + Rose, $11 at grocery stores and Amazon

EYES: One of the most common aging concerns is the eye area. When it’s cold and dry in winter, Dr. Dendy recommends that we “trade up” our eye products for ones that are extra nourishing and moisturizing to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness and dark circles.

Dr. Dendy’s Product pick : Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE Anti-Aging Eye Serum, $100 at Macys, Amazon -- Elizabeth Arden is one of Dr. Dendy’s favorite brands because of its high standards for ingredients and formulations. The cooling applicator instantly de-puffs and energizes the eye area. Eyes appear brighter, more toned and radiant.

BODY: Winter can mean dry, flaky skin that needs a little extra TLC. In the winter, when you are still damp from the shower, apply a thicker moisturizer before you get completely dry to help lock in that moisture.

Dr. Dendy’s Product pick : Isdin Uradin Lotion 10, $39 at ISDIN.com - This lotion is rich in proprietary hydrating ingredients and emollients to leave your skin feeling soft, moisturized and smooth all day long!

HANDS: Our hands are one of the first signs to show aging, and we all know how dry our skin gets in the winter. In a world where we’re all using hand sanitizer more than ever, Dr. Dendy’s favorite brand Touchland just launched a new product that addresses signs of aging (discoloration, fine lines) and is super moisturizing - great for winter!

Dr. Dendy’s Product pick : Touchland Glow Mist, $16 at Sephora and Bloomingdales.com

