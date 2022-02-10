Scottsboro community mourns loss of beloved Camp Maranatha director

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro community is remembering a beloved religious camp director. Earlier this week, Camp Director Chase Epps at Camp Maranatha passed away after battling COVID-19.

According to those close to him, Epps was heavily involved in camp ministry. A year ago he was hired as the Executive Director of Camp Maranatha.

The camp’s board chair, Paul Emerson, says he made a huge impact on the camp and on those around him.

“The lives that have been changed by camp. Not just our guests, but the staff, me as a volunteer board member and frankly dear friend,” said Emerson. “He touched all of our lives. My son worked for him last summer and he said Chase was bigger than life.”

Emerson says they are working with Chase’s church to help the family. They have also set up a fund to help carry on Chase’s legacy at the Camp.

Below are ways you can honor Chase Epps’ legacy:

Support the needs of his family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-family-of-chase-epps

Support Epps’ legacy at Camp Maranatha; funds will be used to fulfill his vision for the camp. Tax-deductible contribution through community foundation of greater Huntsville: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/EPPS

