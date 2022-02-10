“The passion finds you”: NFL player Johnny Townsend describes journey to non-profit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While most people are focused on the NFL as the Super Bowl approaches, here at TVL, we’re taking our eyes off the field to talk with an NFL player about the incredible work he does when he’s not on the turf.

Johnny Townsend was born and raised a Florida Gator fan. So, it was no surprise when his talents took him to the University of Florida (UF) to play football. Later, he was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders and now plays as a free agent.

It was during Townsend’s time at UF that he discovered his passion for helping others. He and his teammates would often visit the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. There, Townsend had the opportunity to bond with many of the young patients and their families. He quickly took notice of the needs around the clinic and decided to do something about it. It wasn’t long before the Johnny Townsend Foundation was born.

“When it came time for me to graduate and leave Florida I didn’t want to leave them behind. I figured it would be a waste of my platform as a student-athlete and now a professional athlete if I didn’t do something to give back to my community there,” Townsend said.

This year, the Johnny Townsend Foundation is fully funding the renovation of the UF Health Children’s Healing Garden. Townsend described it as a place where patients can get outside and get away from the monotony of everyday life in the hospital.

You can keep up with the Foundation by following along on Facebook and Instagram. You can also find more information on how to help by visiting the Johnny Townsend Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.