Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

“The passion finds you”: NFL player Johnny Townsend describes journey to non-profit

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While most people are focused on the NFL as the Super Bowl approaches, here at TVL, we’re taking our eyes off the field to talk with an NFL player about the incredible work he does when he’s not on the turf.

Johnny Townsend was born and raised a Florida Gator fan. So, it was no surprise when his talents took him to the University of Florida (UF) to play football. Later, he was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders and now plays as a free agent.

It was during Townsend’s time at UF that he discovered his passion for helping others. He and his teammates would often visit the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. There, Townsend had the opportunity to bond with many of the young patients and their families. He quickly took notice of the needs around the clinic and decided to do something about it. It wasn’t long before the Johnny Townsend Foundation was born.

“When it came time for me to graduate and leave Florida I didn’t want to leave them behind. I figured it would be a waste of my platform as a student-athlete and now a professional athlete if I didn’t do something to give back to my community there,” Townsend said.

This year, the Johnny Townsend Foundation is fully funding the renovation of the UF Health Children’s Healing Garden. Townsend described it as a place where patients can get outside and get away from the monotony of everyday life in the hospital.

You can keep up with the Foundation by following along on Facebook and Instagram. You can also find more information on how to help by visiting the Johnny Townsend Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student facing possible terrorist charge after threat at middle school
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Crews responding to major crash on I-565 near US 72
A person was ejected from a vehicle after a wreck Wednesday in Madison County.
Person ejected after wreck in Madison County
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School