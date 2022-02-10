Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are on your side with answers as to why more than a dozen high school students walked out of school this afternoon to find their cars were gone.

WAFF received several messages from parents who told us their student’s cars were towed from Decatur High School.

Administrators at the school say it was for several reasons: Some cars didn’t have a parking pass, some lacked a license plate, and others were not in the correct spot.

Administrators say the students were given multiple warnings before they were towed. However, some parents say school leaders should have given the new drivers some grace.

“I called the principal directly to ask her since you send out so many mass messages why wouldn’t you send out mass messages to say parents if your kid is on campus without a pass we need to get it fixed,” said mom Crystal Alexander.

Another mom said her daughter also did not have a parking pass, but her daughters’ car wasn’t towed.

“It wreaked havoc on everybody. Even though I wasn’t out any money, I very well could have been. I still had to close my office down and leave work to come and deal with this situation in the middle of the day.,” said another mother Crystal Parker.

They say the school should have given parents at least a 24 hour notice to get parking passes before the cars were towed

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.