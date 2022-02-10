Deals
Moulton Middle School: No one in danger after social media threat

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Moulton Middle School officials say no one is in danger after the school received a threat on social media Wednesday.

“At no time was anyone at MMS in any danger,” said Moulton Middle School’s Principal, Michael Hathorn. “Law enforcement is involved in the situation and the threat has been handled appropriately.”

The school will be taking extra precautions over the next couple of days to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Moulton Middle School will be taking the following precautions:

  • All outside doors will remain locked and the only entrance to the building will be through the front office
  • There will also be a police presence on our school campus for the foreseeable future

“Although, there is no threat to our students, we feel these extra precautions will help our students, teachers, and parents feel safe. Student safety is a top priority at MMS. We will continue to work hard to keep all of our students safe,” said Principal Hathorn.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the front office.

