More sun and warmth today with the 60s back for Friday; Winter weather returns this weekend

Happy Thursday! A cold front moved in overnight but you won’t likely feel a difference as you leave the house today.

The one noticeable change with last night’s front is that the wind turned back to the northwest, but that won’t be a long lived change today. Temperatures are into the low to mid 30s in most communities across the Valley. We are seeing plenty of sunshine too! Expect more of that throughout the rest of your day today which will help us warm right back up near the 60s again. Wind today will start west northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures this afternoon will be slightly above our seasonable normal in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As I mentioned, the northwest wind won’t last long and that changes tonight as they turn back to the southwest for the beginning of Friday. That will keep our morning warmer than normal with most communities in the upper 30s and low 40s. Should see sunshine all day Friday with that allowing our temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. I think we have a good chance at making it close to 70-degrees! Wind gusts on Friday will be strong once again, with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. If we make it past 64-degrees then it will be our warmest day of the year aside from New Year’s Day’s upper 70s.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth the rest of the week, because there will be changes as we move into the weekend with a blast of cold air on the way. This looks to be mainly Saturday into Sunday, and will be worth keeping an eye on. The may be some light snow showers or sleet later in the day Saturday, but there does not look to be enough moisture through the atmosphere to promote significant accumulation. We may see some spots of higher elevation or elevated surfaces with a dusting to a half inch in northeast Alabama. This may linger overnight into Sunday for some, with a few clouds Sunday and afternoon temperatures into the low 40s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.