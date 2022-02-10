Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials release details on multi-agency drug bust

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents from the Marshall County Drug Task Force along with investigators from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit made a drug-related arrest on Tuesday.

While executing a search warrant at 887 Walker Road in Grant, agents discovered one pound of methamphetamine and three firearms.

Danny Ray Bearden was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

