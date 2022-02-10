Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials release details on multi-agency drug bust

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents from the Marshall County Drug Task Force along with investigators from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit made a drug-related arrest on Tuesday.

While executing a search warrant at 887 Walker Road in Grant, agents discovered one pound of methamphetamine and three firearms.

Danny Ray Bearden was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student facing possible terrorist charge after threat at middle school
A person was ejected from a vehicle after a wreck Wednesday in Madison County.
Person ejected after wreck in Madison County
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Crews responding to major crash on I-565 near US 72
Identifying from left to right: Cody Collins, Ashley Smith, Felicia Simmons, Hayley Williams,...
Investigators from Decatur Police Department make drug-related arrests
Attempted bank robber
Limestone County authorities searching for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Bar shooting under investigation in Scottsboro
Marshall County Sheriff's Office answers question on recent drug bust
Marshall County Sheriff's Office answers question on recent drug bust
Josh Allen
Athens man arrested on multiple warrants following auto accident
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'