A look into history with Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Black History Month, if you’re looking to learn more about the history that’s unfolded here in our area, there’s a resource right in our backyard you might not even know about!

Alabama A&M University is a historical black college and university (HBCU) that was founded in 1875 by a former slave, Dr. William Hooper Councill.

Now, A&M’s Drake Memorial Learning Resource Center has an archives collection open to the public. The documents A&M preserves include anything to do with student activities, special speakers and anything considered relevant to the university.

Students and the general public can visit the library and its research center to go back in time and learn more about what happened right here in north Alabama. One thing researchers have found so far is that Vivian Malone, the first African-American woman to graduate from The University of Alabama, got her two-year degree from Alabama A&M first.

If you’re interested in visiting the archives yourself, contact Veronica.henderson@aamu.edu or give her a call at 256-372-4717.

