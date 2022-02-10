Deals
Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter

Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in connection to a 2018 fatal DUI crash.

According to court documents, a judge found Anthony Wu guilty of manslaughter on Feb. 10. for the death of Joy Vaughn, 48. The police report from the incident states Wu was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram when it crashed into a house at Riverchase Road in Huntsville in November of 2018.

The truck crossed through multiple yards, hitting a bush and a fence before entering the side of the house, then hitting Vaughn while she was sleeping. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Wu was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with manslaughter.

Read More: Judge finds probable cause in manslaughter case, Antony Wu to face grand jury

Wu’s second-degree assault charge was dismissed. His sentencing is set for March 30 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

