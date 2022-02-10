Huntsville City Council could potentially allocate new rental assistance funds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are waiting for the second round of rental assistance in Huntsville, the city reports it’s making money available to help “households suffering from financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (...) The goal is to prevent housing instability, potential eviction, and offer financial relief to qualifying tenants and landlords.” Right now, the City Council is preparing to allocate money to local organizations to help make the process run smoothly.

Huntsville City Council members will vote on giving two groups thousands of dollars at the city council meeting on Feb. 10.

The council will vote on the allocation of $34,651 to Crisis Services of North Alabama, Inc. CSNA operates the local 211 call center program. The organization connects residents with different resources in the community and answers rental assistance questions.

Legal Services of Alabama may get $27,650 from the city. Council members may award this money to help support the organization while it gives free legal advice to people facing eviction.

The total amount going to the people who need help with rent and utilities could add up to $4.7 million. City Councilman Bill Kling says it’s a necessary program to help people in trying times.

“Many people out there are hurting because of COVID, job layoff and stuff where they don’t have revenue coming into your pocket,” said Kling. “This program will be administered by the community development department and it will provide needed assistance to those who really need that help.”

There’s still time to apply to the rental assistance program. You can click here to access the application. The city has not released an end date for the application.

The second phase started in December after the city got federal funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The city closed the first phase on Nov. 12 after distributing more than $6 million to about a thousand people in Huntsville.

