Home care versus nursing home: how the costs stack up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When you reach a certain age you start to find you need more and more help, and there’s a lot of options out there.

You can go the home caregiver route, or a nursing home may be the best choice, but of course these services can be costly.

“We need care in the home, we need assisted livings, and of course we need skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes for people who require 24 hours a day, skilled nursing services.”

John Matson, a spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Association says it costs on average around $240 a day for an Alabama senior to live in a nursing home.

He says while that may sound expensive..

“You’ve got 24 hour a day nursing care, you have social services, your meals and your snacks are provided, someone is doing your laundry. You don’t have to pay rent or a mortgage or property insurance if you’re living in a nursing home,” Matson said.

Matson says if you do need that 24 hour medical assistance, this is likely the best way to go. But there’s another option: home care.

Home Instead is a company in Huntsville that provides licensed caregivers and certified nursing assistants to come to your home, take you on errands and more.

A senior can have help for as little as a couple hours a day, up to 24 hours a day.

“This is a way for them to remain home, safely,” LaTonya Cunningham said.

LaTonya Cunningham, the recruitment and retention director for Home Instead says it costs clients between $21 and $24 an hour. So at eight hours, that would come out to around $170 a day.

“If they’re needing someone to assist with them on just daily activities, such as they’re needing help getting in and out of the shower, safety concerns or if they’re needing, some of our clients use as a companions, they want someone to take them shopping,” she said.

Cunningham says they are seeing a huge surge in demand for home care workers and are trying to hire up to 100 more.

That’s why they are hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, February 16. They are trying to hire at least 100 caregivers or CNAs to serve homes in Morgan, Madison Marshall and Limestone counties.

The hiring event will be at the Home Instead office: 2715 Spring Gate Lane, Huntsville, AL 35802, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Applicants will be able to participate in interviews during the event and learn more about career opportunities with Home Instead.

