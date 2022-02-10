Fire impacts multiple homes on High Street in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One home was destroyed and another was damaged in a Florence fire on Wednesday.

According to Florence Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anerton, the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on February 9. The fire had already spread to all areas of one of the High Street homes by the time first responders arrived. That home is a total loss. The neighboring home sustained heat exposure damage.

Deputy Chief Anerton confirms the fire resulted in no injuries.

A witness shared photos of the High Street fire with WAFF 48 early Thursday morning.

House fire in Florence - side view (Jennifer Stewart)

Florence House Fire - inside look (Jennifer Stewart)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.