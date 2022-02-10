Deals
Fire impacts multiple homes on High Street in Florence

The fire had already spread to all areas of one of the homes by the time first responders arrived
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One home was destroyed and another was damaged in a Florence fire on Wednesday.

According to Florence Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anerton, the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on February 9. The fire had already spread to all areas of one of the High Street homes by the time first responders arrived. That home is a total loss. The neighboring home sustained heat exposure damage.

Deputy Chief Anerton confirms the fire resulted in no injuries.

A witness shared photos of the High Street fire with WAFF 48 early Thursday morning.

House fire in Florence - side view
Florence House Fire - inside look
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

