Drake State Community & Technical College receives anonymous donation for scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drake State Community & Technical College has received an anonymous $200,000 donation to fund scholarships over the next year.

The donor chose Drake State due to admiration in the school’s growth and development over the past few years.

“Receiving the email about this gift to the college was both a pleasant surprise and welcome recognition of the good work of our faculty and staff,” said Drake State President Dr. Patricia G. Sims in a statement. “So many students will benefit from the scholarships funded by this donation.”

This donation will allow the school to financially aid students that are completing short-term certification or academic degrees.

The list below shows what Drake State has recently accomplished:

Became the first and only Historically Black Community College to be awarded a Cooperative Agreement Notice from the NASA/MSFC Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) in support of NASA’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies.

Was awarded a $1.3 million NASA/MSFC MUREP grant to develop a STEM pipeline for minorities and underrepresented populations.

Increased enrollment and retention rates despite the challenges colleges faced from COVID-19. Of note, Drake State saw its completion rate increase by 92.75% since 2020, including a significant increase in short-term certificate awards, showing the call for workers to upskill and return to the workforce.

(Drake State Community and Technical College)

“We are humbled by the faith shown to our institution and look forward to reporting inspiring success stories about students benefitting from these new scholarships in the months ahead,” Sims said in a statement. “I invite other individuals and businesses in our community to learn more about the good work we are doing and step up to support our efforts.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.