Decatur Police Department investigators arrest burglary suspect

Jesus Mendoza Chavez
Jesus Mendoza Chavez(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a man who was suspected in a burglary on Wednesday.

A Decatur resident reported to police that a burglary occurred at his residence at the 1300 block of 6th Avenue SW on Tuesday. Jesus Mendoza Chavez, 49, was identified as a suspect through the course of investigation and arrested.

Chavez has been charged with third degree burglary and was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Chavez was already out on bond for a previous charge, so Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliot set his bond at $30,000.

