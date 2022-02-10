Deals
Decatur Fire rescues man trapped in soybeans

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A worker at the Bunge Plant was rescued on Wednesday after being trapped in soybeans.

According to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason C. Jones, rescue crews found the worker tangled up in the plants. Fire Marshal Jones says crews responded to 1400 Market Street around 6:19 p.m.

Crews used a belt to safely reach the worker. After multiple attempts, they were finally able to pull the person out. WAFF 48 is told the worker was able to walk after the incident with assistance and was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for evaluation.

DFR was assisted by Decatur-Morgan EMS and Decatur Police Department. 

