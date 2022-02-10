Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just because you can see your debit card in your wallet, doesn’t mean that someone else isn’t using it! The Crime Stoppers would like jail to be the new home for two accused thieves, who went on a spending spree at Home Depot.

Huntsville Police say, they stole the victim’s debit card number while that person still had the card. Then, they bought many $100 gift cards from the Home Depot on Highway 72 West, using someone else’s money. Do you recognize this devious duo? If so, a four-figure reward could be in your future!

Police tell us Teonta Latroy Stitts deposited several checks drawn on closed accounts and received cashback. He’s charged with Theft by Deception.

Torrance Zandrill Graham is wanted on a drug charge, Trafficking Meth.

Dennis James Martin Teague is not supposed to have a gun because of his criminal history. Yet, police say he did have a handgun. And now, they say Teague needs to turn himself in.

A warrant is out for Eddie Lee Franklin’s arrest after the Crime Stoppers say, he tried to sell cocaine in this area.

Tanearame Tyshay Fletcher is facing a serious charge. Officers say she raped a juvenile male.

If you can identify or give the Crime Stoppers a tip about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

